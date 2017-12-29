Top Stories
Fri, 29 December 2017 at 11:36 pm

Serena Williams Reflects on Her Top Moments of 2017!

Serena Williams Reflects on Her Top Moments of 2017!

Serena Williams has had an incredible year and now she’s reflecting on her favorite moments!

The 36-year-old tennis superstar, who married her love Alexis Ohanian and welcomed daughter Alexis, compiled her top 10 moments of 2017.

“This year has been amazing for me. As it comes to its end I want to share 10 personal moments,” Serena wrote.

At the top of the list was the day she found out she was pregnant, writing that she “had to pretend everything was normal but I was dying inside. After all I had a grand slam to play!”

Her other top moments including winning the Australian Open, her bridal shower and her Vanity Fair cover.

Check out all the photos below…

Click inside to see all of Serena’s top moments…

1. The day I found out I was pregnant. I had to pretend I everything was normal but I was dying inside. After all I had a grand slam to play.
2. Melbourne 7 weeks pregnant
3. Wow I won the Australian Open. I was 9 weeks by then. No one knew outside of Venus and my fiancé Alexis
4. Everyone got me stuffed animals for my bridal shower.
5. 24 weeks.
6. bridal shower by @thevlvgroup
7. still hitting at 7.5 weeks
8. @vanityfair cover of the year for me
9. Just about ready to pop
10. The day before I checked into hospital to have my amazing baby
Photos: Getty
