'The Royals' Season Four Returns March 11 - Watch the Trailer!

Season four of The Royals is coming back – and it’s bringing tons of drama!

In the first look, Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) and King Robert (Max Brown) get into a heated argument at the dinner table before Helena tosses her glass of wine across the table.

Prince Liam (William Moseley) then gives a sneak peek at the upcoming season which includes Liam and Cyrus (Jake Marshall) scheming together, Eleanor (Alexandra Park) and Jasper (Tom Austen) getting cozy, and Helena pushing a crown out of Robert’s hands.

The Royals returns to E! on Sunday, March 11.

Watch the teaser below!