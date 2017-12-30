Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Top Stories
Sat, 30 December 2017 at 11:25 am

Erica Garner, an activist and advocate for police accountability, has died at the age of 27.

Garner suffered a heart attack earlier this week and was placed in a medically induced coma. She was the daughter of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after a cop but him in a chokehold while he gasped for air and said he couldn’t breathe.

“When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn’t have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice,” Erica‘s official Twitter account wrote after her untimely death.

Celebs like Halsey, Audra McDonald, and more are among the first to pay tribute to the activist on Twitter. Read below.

Click inside to read more tweets about Erica’s death…

