Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter
Erica Garner, an activist and advocate for police accountability, has died at the age of 27.
Garner suffered a heart attack earlier this week and was placed in a medically induced coma. She was the daughter of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after a cop but him in a chokehold while he gasped for air and said he couldn’t breathe.
“When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn’t have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice,” Erica‘s official Twitter account wrote after her untimely death.
Celebs like Halsey, Audra McDonald, and more are among the first to pay tribute to the activist on Twitter. Read below.
Rest in power, Erica Garner. You fearless force. 🖤
— h (@halsey) December 30, 2017
Our dear sister Erica Garner has just passed away.
When you were her friend, you her friend through all adversity. She was a fierce protector of her friends and family. A truth teller. As genuine and authentic of a soul you’ll ever encounter.
We’re less because of this loss.
— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 30, 2017
💔💔💔💔Rest in Peace and Power Erica💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/q7iWQfPBEu
— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) December 30, 2017
Erica Garner was an exceptional young woman. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, friend. Jane and I send our deepest condolences to the entire Garner family and to all those she has impacted.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 30, 2017
Heart broken for Erica and for the Garner family. So much loss. Too much. She was a fierce young woman who did right by her father and her community. Our community. Blessings & love to all of our advocates & warriors fighting the good fight in the name of justice. #RestInParadise https://t.co/LjiKEWYzWq
— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) December 30, 2017
Heartbreaking….rest in power #EricaGarner https://t.co/1CeLHgqXK5
— Zendaya (@Zendaya) December 30, 2017
hearts are broken everywhere as we mourn the loss of a true hero. rest in power #EricaGarner, we love you
— Rachel Crow (@iamrachelcrow) December 30, 2017
— Bellamy Young (@BellamyYoung) December 30, 2017
😔 RIP Erica Garner. You really didn’t deserve this.
— hazey baby (@AngelHaze) December 30, 2017
2017 pulling one last punch. 😞 Rest in Power https://t.co/xSffoQ2Z7f
— Andy Mientus (@andymientus) December 30, 2017
Rest In Peace, #EricaGarner. Prayers to the family. https://t.co/fnEgDkkdO1
— deray (@deray) December 30, 2017
Erica Garner has died. RIP https://t.co/ILCfxmU3dH
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 30, 2017
May this young woman Rest In Peace. Activist Erica Garner has passed away. https://t.co/YDbVvmY0za
— Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) December 30, 2017