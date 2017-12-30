Top Stories
Selena Gomez & Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 7:15 pm

Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Incredible Style in Aspen!

Bella Hadid steps out do some shopping on Saturday afternoon (December 30) in Aspen, Colorado.

The 21-year-old model looked super chic in a gray snakeskin jacket with matching pants as she enjoyed a day out with her friends.

The night before, Bella flashed her abs in a crop and leather pants as she and her friends enjoyed a night out on the town.

After celebrating Christmas with her family, Bella and her friends jetted off to Aspen to ring in 2018 together!

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bella Hadid

