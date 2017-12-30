Sat, 30 December 2017 at 7:15 pm
Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Incredible Style in Aspen!
Bella Hadid steps out do some shopping on Saturday afternoon (December 30) in Aspen, Colorado.
The 21-year-old model looked super chic in a gray snakeskin jacket with matching pants as she enjoyed a day out with her friends.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid
The night before, Bella flashed her abs in a crop and leather pants as she and her friends enjoyed a night out on the town.
After celebrating Christmas with her family, Bella and her friends jetted off to Aspen to ring in 2018 together!
Posted to: Bella Hadid
