Selena Gomez & Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 11:52 am

Dakota Fanning & Boyfriend Henry Frye Hang with Her Family

Dakota Fanning & Boyfriend Henry Frye Hang with Her Family

It looks like Dakota Fanning‘s new boyfriend gets along well with her family!

The 23-year-old actress was seen hanging out with boyfriend Henry Faye, sister Elle Fanning, and mom Heather Joy Arrington on Thursday (December 28) in Los Angeles.

Dakota and Henry were seen holding hands while strolling around town together. They have been dating for at least the last few months!

Dakota opened up last year about how she is not a fan of dating.

“The way I prefer to meet someone is through a friend,” she previously told Town & Country. “[They’re] most likely not a freak. I find dates, in general, horrific. We have to sit there and ask these questions and pretend to eat a meal, and it just feels so stiff.”
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota fanning boyfriend henry frye hang with her family 01
dakota fanning boyfriend henry frye hang with her family 02
dakota fanning boyfriend henry frye hang with her family 03
dakota fanning boyfriend henry frye hang with her family 04
dakota fanning boyfriend henry frye hang with her family 05
dakota fanning boyfriend henry frye hang with her family 06
dakota fanning boyfriend henry frye hang with her family 07
dakota fanning boyfriend henry frye hang with her family 08

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Henry Frye

