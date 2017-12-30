Dakota Fanning & Boyfriend Henry Frye Hang with Her Family

It looks like Dakota Fanning‘s new boyfriend gets along well with her family!

The 23-year-old actress was seen hanging out with boyfriend Henry Faye, sister Elle Fanning, and mom Heather Joy Arrington on Thursday (December 28) in Los Angeles.

Dakota and Henry were seen holding hands while strolling around town together. They have been dating for at least the last few months!

Dakota opened up last year about how she is not a fan of dating.

“The way I prefer to meet someone is through a friend,” she previously told Town & Country. “[They’re] most likely not a freak. I find dates, in general, horrific. We have to sit there and ask these questions and pretend to eat a meal, and it just feels so stiff.”