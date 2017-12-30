Top Stories
Selena Gomez & Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 1:59 pm

Diane Kruger Won't Accept Certain Things in Relationships Anymore

Diane Kruger Won't Accept Certain Things in Relationships Anymore

Diane Kruger is opening up about her relationships and how she has made compromises in the past, but that she’s not accepting that anymore.

The 41-year-old actress split from longtime partner Joshua Jackson last year after 10 years together.

“I think life’s better with somebody holding your hand, but I’ve also learned that I need to take care of myself first,” Diane told Boston Common magazine. “In the past, I’ve been incredibly disappointed in people. You think you’re moving toward the same goal, and then you’re not.”

“There are certain things I won’t accept anymore,” she added. “I think when you’re in a long-term relationship, you start making excuses, and you’re making a lot of compromises—which obviously you need to make to make things work—but I think there are certain things that I’ve learned I don’t want to accept anymore.”

Diane is currently dating The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus and while she wouldn’t confirm the relationship, she did mention her boyfriend.

“The older I get, it’s about focusing on the people that I have left: my mom, my brother, my grandfather and my boyfriend,” Diane said. “I just want to be present in my life and not try to project so much into the future.”

Click through the gallery for photos of Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Diane Kruger

  • rose

    Is she implying that Joshua Jackson cheated on her when she’s the one that cheated on him with NR? She’s aging, that’s for sure but i’m not sure she’s wiser : Norman Reedus cheats on her left and right.. So what is this thing she won’t tolerate in relationships anymore, i’m confused.

  • Strats

    I think she is talking about the fact that she moved for Joshua Jackson, she has mentioned not being happy about it before. Get a grip, life is all about compromise.

  • Macarena

    What about cheating on your husband, Diane? lol

  • Gina

    I find it hard to believe that slimy Norman Reedus treats her like a queen.