Diane Kruger Won't Accept Certain Things in Relationships Anymore

Diane Kruger is opening up about her relationships and how she has made compromises in the past, but that she’s not accepting that anymore.

The 41-year-old actress split from longtime partner Joshua Jackson last year after 10 years together.

“I think life’s better with somebody holding your hand, but I’ve also learned that I need to take care of myself first,” Diane told Boston Common magazine. “In the past, I’ve been incredibly disappointed in people. You think you’re moving toward the same goal, and then you’re not.”

“There are certain things I won’t accept anymore,” she added. “I think when you’re in a long-term relationship, you start making excuses, and you’re making a lot of compromises—which obviously you need to make to make things work—but I think there are certain things that I’ve learned I don’t want to accept anymore.”

Diane is currently dating The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus and while she wouldn’t confirm the relationship, she did mention her boyfriend.

“The older I get, it’s about focusing on the people that I have left: my mom, my brother, my grandfather and my boyfriend,” Diane said. “I just want to be present in my life and not try to project so much into the future.”

