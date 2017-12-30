Director Paul Thomas Anderson Says He Has Never Paid for Netflix

Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the most beloved filmmakers today and he’s opening up about his thoughts on Netflix, which he says he has never paid to use.

The Phantom Thread director says he has always logged in using someone else’s account, which we’re pretty sure a lot of our readers probably do too!

“The thing I like about Netflix is I’ve never paid for a day of Netflix in my life, I just have someone else’s account and their password. It’s free! Which is great. Which makes me wonder, how they hell are they paying for all these expensive movies? I’ve never paid them once,” Paul said in a recent interview with The Playlist.

Paul also opened up about the content on the streaming service.

“Netflix never has the stuff I want to see. If they have the thing I want to watch, I’ll watch It there. I don’t care what [the service is] called as long as they have the shit I’m looking for. But that said, my kids watch it all the time. And my friend [Scott Frank] just made Godless which I haven’t seen yet, but I will certainly watch,” he added.