Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Selena Gomez & Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, &amp; Beyond is So Exciting!

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 12:47 pm

Director Paul Thomas Anderson Says He Has Never Paid for Netflix

Director Paul Thomas Anderson Says He Has Never Paid for Netflix

Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the most beloved filmmakers today and he’s opening up about his thoughts on Netflix, which he says he has never paid to use.

The Phantom Thread director says he has always logged in using someone else’s account, which we’re pretty sure a lot of our readers probably do too!

“The thing I like about Netflix is I’ve never paid for a day of Netflix in my life, I just have someone else’s account and their password. It’s free! Which is great. Which makes me wonder, how they hell are they paying for all these expensive movies? I’ve never paid them once,” Paul said in a recent interview with The Playlist.

Paul also opened up about the content on the streaming service.

“Netflix never has the stuff I want to see. If they have the thing I want to watch, I’ll watch It there. I don’t care what [the service is] called as long as they have the shit I’m looking for. But that said, my kids watch it all the time. And my friend [Scott Frank] just made Godless which I haven’t seen yet, but I will certainly watch,” he added.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Netflix, Paul Thomas Anderson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stan Lee is missing $300K because of a forged check - TMZ
  • Zac Efron almost died while biking with Hugh Jackman - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out a sneak peek of the Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Rachel Lindsay is spilling on life after the Bachelorette - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Becky G just revealed she has a half sister - Just Jared Jr