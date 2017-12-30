Top Stories
Selena Gomez & Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Sat, 30 December 2017

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

The beginning of 2018 is upon us and there are so many cool films on Disney‘s slate for the new year, as well as years to come!

The studio will be focusing a lot on furthering existing franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, re-imagining classic animated films as live-action features, and adding sequels to some beloved animated movies.

There will also be some cool original films like a Christmas movie starring Anna Kendrick and a brand new animated film, which is still being kept top secret.

Click through the slideshow for the full Disney slate…

Photos: Disney, Getty
