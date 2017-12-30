Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Slams Reports She's Pregnant

Kendall Jenner Slams Reports She's Pregnant

New Year's Eve 2018: What to Watch at Midnight!

New Year's Eve 2018: What to Watch at Midnight!

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, &amp; Beyond is So Exciting!

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 10:23 pm

Hilary Duff Grabs an Afternoon Smoothie in Studio City

Hilary Duff Grabs an Afternoon Smoothie in Studio City

Hilary Duff flashes a smile as she makes her way back to her car after grabbing a smoothie to go on Friday afternoon (December 29) in Studio City, Calif.

The 30-year-old actress showed off her shoulders in a black and white striped top and ripped jeans for her outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Just a few days ago, Hilary and boyfriend Matthew Koma jetted off for a romantic trip to New York City before getting home just in time for Christmas.

On Christmas morning, Hilary took to Instagram to share a super cute photo of herself and son Luca, 5, and one of their pups!

Merry Christmas!!!!!!!🎄🎁

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff grabs an afternoon smoothie in studio city 01
hilary duff grabs an afternoon smoothie in studio city 02
hilary duff grabs an afternoon smoothie in studio city 03
hilary duff grabs an afternoon smoothie in studio city 04
hilary duff grabs an afternoon smoothie in studio city 05
hilary duff grabs an afternoon smoothie in studio city 06
hilary duff grabs an afternoon smoothie in studio city 07

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Hilary Duff

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr
  • Brenda


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da96:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleOnlineEasyMediaTechJobsOpportunities/easy/jobs… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da96luuuu