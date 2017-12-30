Hilary Duff Grabs an Afternoon Smoothie in Studio City

Hilary Duff flashes a smile as she makes her way back to her car after grabbing a smoothie to go on Friday afternoon (December 29) in Studio City, Calif.

The 30-year-old actress showed off her shoulders in a black and white striped top and ripped jeans for her outing.

Just a few days ago, Hilary and boyfriend Matthew Koma jetted off for a romantic trip to New York City before getting home just in time for Christmas.

On Christmas morning, Hilary took to Instagram to share a super cute photo of herself and son Luca, 5, and one of their pups!