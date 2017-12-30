Jennifer Lawrence & Her Dog Pippi Jet Out of New York City

Top Stories
Sat, 30 December 2017 at 2:45 pm

Jennifer Lawrence and her pup Pippi Lawrence-Stocking are getting ready for their New Year’s Eve celebrations!

The 27-year-old Passengers actress was seen heading through JFK Airport en route to her flight on Saturday (December 30).

She sported a long-sleeve black dress with colorful floral designs as well as a long grey coat, black pants, and black booties with stars on them.

Jen completed her look with a beige floppy hat, simple gold necklace, and dark circular shades, holding Pippi in her arms.

ICYMI, Jennifer recently brought Christmas cheer to a children’s hospital.
