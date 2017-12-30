Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Selena Gomez & Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, &amp; Beyond is So Exciting!

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 1:37 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Spend a Nice Afternoon Together

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Spend a Nice Afternoon Together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stroll down the sidewalk together after grabbing lunch on Friday afternoon (December 29) in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old entertainer and the 42-year-old former baseball player were seen eating at South Beverly Grill in Beverly Hills and then they went shopping at the Hermes store.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer took to her Instagram account that day to show off a gift she got from a different fashion brand, Valentino. They sent her a bag featuring her nickname “JLO” inscribed on the front!

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez spend a nice afternoon together 01
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez spend a nice afternoon together 02
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez spend a nice afternoon together 03
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez spend a nice afternoon together 04
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez spend a nice afternoon together 05
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez spend a nice afternoon together 06
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez spend a nice afternoon together 07
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez spend a nice afternoon together 08

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stan Lee is missing $300K because of a forged check - TMZ
  • Zac Efron almost died while biking with Hugh Jackman - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out a sneak peek of the Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Rachel Lindsay is spilling on life after the Bachelorette - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Becky G just revealed she has a half sister - Just Jared Jr
  • Caroline Bowling

    A Rod was a baseball player. Not basketball.