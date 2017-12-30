Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Spend a Nice Afternoon Together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stroll down the sidewalk together after grabbing lunch on Friday afternoon (December 29) in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old entertainer and the 42-year-old former baseball player were seen eating at South Beverly Grill in Beverly Hills and then they went shopping at the Hermes store.

Jennifer took to her Instagram account that day to show off a gift she got from a different fashion brand, Valentino. They sent her a bag featuring her nickname “JLO” inscribed on the front!