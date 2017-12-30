Sat, 30 December 2017 at 10:46 pm
John Mayer Goes Shirtless for 'Stars Wars' Inspired Photo!
John Mayer is showing off his buff body!
The 40-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Saturday night (December 30) to share a hot photo of himself posing in front of a mirror while going shirtless.
“Kylo Ren Challenge,” John captioned the below photo of himself showing off his buff chest and arm tattoos.
John’s caption is a reference to the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi film, where Adam Driver – who plays Kylo Ren – went shirtless for a scene in the film.
Photos: Instagram Posted to: John Mayer, Shirtless
