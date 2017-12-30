Top Stories
Sat, 30 December 2017 at 11:01 am

John Williams Will Write the Theme Music for Star Wars' 'Solo'

John Williams Will Write the Theme Music for Star Wars' 'Solo'

This is great news for fans of the Star Wars franchise!

Composer John Williams has confirmed that he will be writing the theme music for the upcoming film Solo: A Star Wars Story, which will star Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo.

“The present plan is that I’m writing a theme for Han Solo, and John Powell is going to write the score, which he’ll do brilliantly,” Williams told Variety in a new interview.

“His assignment is something I’m very happy about,” he added. “What I will do is offer this to John, and to [director] Ron Howard, and if all parties are happy with it, then I will be happy. … John [Powell] will complete the score. He will write all the rest of the themes and all of the other material, which I’m going to be very anxious to hear.”

Williams wrote the scores for all eight episodes of the Star Wars saga while Michael Giacchino wrote the score for last year’s Rogue One.
Photos: Getty
