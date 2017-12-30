Katie Holmes Celebrates Black Tap Opening With a Giant Milkshake!

Katie Holmes is all about crazy milkshakes!

The 39-year-old actress was spotted at the grand opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer on Friday night (December 30) at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Katie looked cute in a frilled, polka dot dress as she posed on the red carpet.

After the event, Katie took to her Instagram to share a super cute photo sipping one of the restaurant’s signature milkshakes.

“At the grand opening of @blacktaplv, located at The Venetian!! Best burgers, cocktails, and over the top crazy shakes!” Katie captioned the photo.

