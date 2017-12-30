Kendall Jenner Slams Reports She's Pregnant

Kendall Jenner is putting a swift end to the rumors that she’s pregnant.

After posting a new selfie on Instagram, rumors started to swirl that it looked like the 22-year-old model was sporting a baby bump.

Kendall then took to Twitter to slam the reports by saying that she is definitely not pregnant.

“i just like bagels ok!!!” Kendall tweeted along with an article about the pregnancy rumors.

Kendall’s older sister Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have both confirmed that they are expecting, but younger sis Kylie Jenner still hasn’t confirmed the reports that she is pregnant yet.