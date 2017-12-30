Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Slams Reports She's Pregnant

Kendall Jenner Slams Reports She's Pregnant

New Year's Eve 2018: What to Watch at Midnight!

New Year's Eve 2018: What to Watch at Midnight!

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, &amp; Beyond is So Exciting!

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 11:11 pm

Kendall Jenner Slams Reports She's Pregnant

Kendall Jenner Slams Reports She's Pregnant

Kendall Jenner is putting a swift end to the rumors that she’s pregnant.

After posting a new selfie on Instagram, rumors started to swirl that it looked like the 22-year-old model was sporting a baby bump.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Kendall then took to Twitter to slam the reports by saying that she is definitely not pregnant.

“i just like bagels ok!!!” Kendall tweeted along with an article about the pregnancy rumors.

Kendall’s older sister Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have both confirmed that they are expecting, but younger sis Kylie Jenner still hasn’t confirmed the reports that she is pregnant yet.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr
  • Brenda


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da90d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleCashMediaCareerPartTimeJobs/get/hourly… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da90uuuuu