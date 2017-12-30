Kris Jenner Was a Candidate for Alabama Senator!

Somebody really wanted Kris Jenner in the senate!

Following Alabama’s recent senate election, the state released the names of nearly 23,000 write-in candidates and Kris made the cut!

The 62-year-old reality star was the only one out of the Kardashian/Jenner family to get written in but she was still in good company!

Other candidates included Ellen Degeneres, Tom Selleck and Tim Gunn.

Check out more of the write-in candidates below…