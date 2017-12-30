Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith &amp; Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 2:00 am

Kris Jenner Was a Candidate for Alabama Senator!

Somebody really wanted Kris Jenner in the senate!

Following Alabama’s recent senate election, the state released the names of nearly 23,000 write-in candidates and Kris made the cut!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kris Jenner

The 62-year-old reality star was the only one out of the Kardashian/Jenner family to get written in but she was still in good company!

Other candidates included Ellen Degeneres, Tom Selleck and Tim Gunn.

Check out more of the write-in candidates below…
Photos: Getty
