Lil Wayne ft. Drake: 'Family Feud' Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Lil Wayne and Drake are capping off 2017 with the release of their song “Family Feud,” which will be featured on part two of Dedication 6.

Wayne just debuted the Dedication 6 mixtape the other day and the second part, D6: Reloaded, will be released very soon.

“Super Bowl goals / I’m at the crib with Puff, he got Kaepernick on the phone / We in a whole different mode,” Drake raps on the new song. “Angel head, 2 a.m. for being Hov.”

The new track features the instrumental of Jay-Z and Beyonce‘s song “Family Feud.”

The song will be available for download on New Year’s Day!



Lil Wayne – Family Feud feat. Drake (Official Audio) | Dedication 6

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…

Read the lyrics below!