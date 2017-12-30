Top Stories
Selena Gomez & Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Sat, 30 December 2017

Lil Wayne ft. Drake: 'Family Feud' Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Lil Wayne and Drake are capping off 2017 with the release of their song “Family Feud,” which will be featured on part two of Dedication 6.

Wayne just debuted the Dedication 6 mixtape the other day and the second part, D6: Reloaded, will be released very soon.

“Super Bowl goals / I’m at the crib with Puff, he got Kaepernick on the phone / We in a whole different mode,” Drake raps on the new song. “Angel head, 2 a.m. for being Hov.”

The new track features the instrumental of Jay-Z and Beyonce‘s song “Family Feud.”

The song will be available for download on New Year’s Day!


