Sat, 30 December 2017 at 10:43 am

Luke Evans Ends 2017 By Sharing Another Hot Shirtless Photo!

Luke Evans Ends 2017 By Sharing Another Hot Shirtless Photo!

Luke Evans puts his ripped body and six pack abs on display in this hot new shirtless photo posted to his Instagram account.

The 38-year-old Beauty and the Beast actor has been sharing some super hot photos with his fans all year long and it looks like he’s ending 2017 on a high note!

“Good morning!!! Last Saturday of the year everyone!!!!! Im off to go find some dolphins…🐬🐬🐬,” Luke captioned the photo.

You can currently watch Luke in Beauty and the Beast, now streaming on Netflix, and catch him in the new TNT series The Alienist, premiering on January 22.

Make sure to check out pics of Luke leaving nothing to the imagination in a speedo!

Check out more of Luke Evans’ hot shirtless photos in the gallery…

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Luke Evans, Shirtless

