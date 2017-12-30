Top Stories
Selena Gomez & Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Sat, 30 December 2017

Mark Wahlberg Joins Wife Rhea Durham for Another Beach Day!

Mark Wahlberg puts his six pack abs on display while hanging out at the beach with his family on Saturday (December 30) in Barbados.

The 46-year-old actor, who is in the best shape of his life right now for the movie Mile 22, was joined by wife Rhea Durham and their four kids (not pictured).

Mark has been hitting the beach with his family all week long during their holiday vacation!

You can currently see Mark on the big screen in two movies – All the Money in the World and Daddy’s Home 2.

