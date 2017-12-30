Nina Dobrev Stays Warm While Stepping Out in Aspen

Nina Dobrev bundled up against the cold while taking a stroll in Colorado!

The 28-year-old xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress was seen getting some shopping done with her pals on Thursday (December 28) in Aspen.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Dobrev

She rocked a furry black jacket with the hood on, a skull-printed top underneath, black leggings, furry brown boots, and oversized circular shades.

Nina was recently spotted hitting the slopes and putting her snowboarding skills on display with her former Vampire Diaries co-star Michael Trevino.