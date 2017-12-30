Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, &amp; Beyond is So Exciting!

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 1:24 pm

Nina Dobrev Stays Warm While Stepping Out in Aspen

Nina Dobrev Stays Warm While Stepping Out in Aspen

Nina Dobrev bundled up against the cold while taking a stroll in Colorado!

The 28-year-old xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress was seen getting some shopping done with her pals on Thursday (December 28) in Aspen.

She rocked a furry black jacket with the hood on, a skull-printed top underneath, black leggings, furry brown boots, and oversized circular shades.

Nina was recently spotted hitting the slopes and putting her snowboarding skills on display with her former Vampire Diaries co-star Michael Trevino.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Nina Dobrev

