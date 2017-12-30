Paris Hilton Writes Super Sweet Tweet for Boyfriend Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka have been dating for almost a year now and it sounds like they’re more in love than ever!

The 36-year-old personality posted a super sweet declaration of her love for Chris, 32, on Twitter this weekend.

“One day, someone will walk into your life & make you see why it never worked out with anyone else…” Paris wrote, adding the heart-eye emojis.

She later added, “Never in a million years did I think I would find someone so completely perfect for me. 😍Someone who would make me happier than I ever dreamed I could be. Someone that would touch my life so profoundly & give me a whole new reason to breathe.”

Paris and Chris were spotted hitting the slopes in Aspen earlier this week while celebrating the holidays in the winter town.