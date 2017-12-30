Paris Hilton Writes Super Sweet Tweet for Boyfriend Chris Zylka
Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka have been dating for almost a year now and it sounds like they’re more in love than ever!
The 36-year-old personality posted a super sweet declaration of her love for Chris, 32, on Twitter this weekend.
“One day, someone will walk into your life & make you see why it never worked out with anyone else…” Paris wrote, adding the heart-eye emojis.
She later added, “Never in a million years did I think I would find someone so completely perfect for me. 😍Someone who would make me happier than I ever dreamed I could be. Someone that would touch my life so profoundly & give me a whole new reason to breathe.”
Paris and Chris were spotted hitting the slopes in Aspen earlier this week while celebrating the holidays in the winter town.
One day, someone will walk into your life & make you see why it never worked out with anyone else… 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SByWRLxEnV
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 30, 2017