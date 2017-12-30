Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 5:00 am

Ringo Starr & Barry Gibb To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth

Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb are set to receive one of the highest honors from Queen Elizabeth!

The 77-year-old Beatle and 71-year-old Bee Gees member will receive knighthood as a part of the queen’s annual New Year’s Honours.

Ringo, who was knighted with the Beatles back in 1965, will be knighted as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his contributions to music.

“It’s great! It’s an honour and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love,” Ringo told BBC.

Meanwhile, Barry, who was knighted as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire with the Bee Gees in 2004, will receive the Knights Bachelor for his services to Music and charity.
Photos: Getty
