Ringo Starr & Barry Gibb To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth

Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb are set to receive one of the highest honors from Queen Elizabeth!

The 77-year-old Beatle and 71-year-old Bee Gees member will receive knighthood as a part of the queen’s annual New Year’s Honours.

Ringo, who was knighted with the Beatles back in 1965, will be knighted as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his contributions to music.

“It’s great! It’s an honour and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love,” Ringo told BBC.

Meanwhile, Barry, who was knighted as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire with the Bee Gees in 2004, will receive the Knights Bachelor for his services to Music and charity.