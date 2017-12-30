Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, &amp; Beyond is So Exciting!

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 8:18 pm

Sean 'Diddy' Combs & Girlfriend Cassie Hold Hands at a Party in Miami

Sean “Diddy” Combs and girlfriend Cassie hold hands as they make their way out of Mr. Jones on Friday night (December 29) in Miami, Florida.

The 48-year-old rapper and businessman kept things cool in a black T-shirt and jeans while the 31-year-old model showed off some skin in a low cut black top and jeans as they headed home for the night.

Diddy and Cassie will be ringing in 2018 together in Miami as Diddy throws a party for all of his fans at the Story Miami Club.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cassie, Sean Combs

