Selena Gomez & Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Charlie Puth is spilling on the time he and Selena Gomez recorded in a closet together!

It happened when the 26-year-old “How Long” singer and the 25-year-old “Wolves” crooner started working on their hit collaboration “We Don’t Talk Anymore.”

“Taylor Swift introduced us at this VMA afterparty a while back,” he told Billboard. “I think I even was like, ‘We should do something sometime.’ I say that to every artist I meet, because I just can’t believe I’m in this position where people want to work with me. But I didn’t actually think it was gonna happen.”

“I think four months went by, and it happened — but in a very strange way,” he continued. “I had sent the demo of ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore,’ where it was originally all me, and I played it for her over FaceTime — I was in the Philippines. She was like, ‘I love this,’ and it hit me. I was like, ‘This could be a duet.’ Everybody has experience with the sentiment of the song meaning, I think. I certainly have, she has, so it just felt very real when she performed it.”

Click inside to keep reading…

“Selena was in Vegas,” he added. “She flew herself to my house I was renting at the time in the Hollywood Hills. She came over at like 2 o’clock in the morning and recorded this part in a makeshift recording booth in the closet. It was very, very not glamorous. I had to go to London the next day — I was kind of hungover, I just came from a party. But I had to get the vocals all done. So it was quite challenging to just push through it at 5 o’clock in the morning. But when I listened to it when I woke up the next day, it was all worth it, ’cause she sounded great.”