Selena Gomez Rocks Black Swimsuit Ahead of New Year's Eve in Cabo

Selena Gomez is hitting the beaches in Mexico with her gal pals!

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer was seen enjoying the water on Friday (December 29) in Cabo San Lucas.

She was joined by her BFFs Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Barry, and Ashley Cook.

They reportedly arrived via private jet on Wednesday.

“Our 6th New Years together!” Raquelle captioned the Instagram photo below. “Grateful for so many amazing memories. ☀️💗”

Selena rocked a black one-piece and flashed a huge smile and two peace signs in the air.

Other photos on Instagram reveal that her friends Caroline Franklin, Theresa Marie Mingus, Rebeka Walters, and Tanya Rad are also there along with their boyfriends.

Selena‘s rumored on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber was noticeably missing from the group. It’s unclear whether or not they’ll be together on NYE.