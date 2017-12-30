Top Stories
Selena Gomez & Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 12:04 pm

Selena Gomez Rocks Black Swimsuit Ahead of New Year's Eve in Cabo

Selena Gomez is hitting the beaches in Mexico with her gal pals!

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer was seen enjoying the water on Friday (December 29) in Cabo San Lucas.

She was joined by her BFFs Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Barry, and Ashley Cook.

They reportedly arrived via private jet on Wednesday.

“Our 6th New Years together!” Raquelle captioned the Instagram photo below. “Grateful for so many amazing memories. ☀️💗”

Selena rocked a black one-piece and flashed a huge smile and two peace signs in the air.

Other photos on Instagram reveal that her friends Caroline Franklin, Theresa Marie Mingus, Rebeka Walters, and Tanya Rad are also there along with their boyfriends.

Selena‘s rumored on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber was noticeably missing from the group. It’s unclear whether or not they’ll be together on NYE.
Photos: Instagram
