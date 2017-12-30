Serena Williams Plays in First Tennis Match Since Giving Birth!
Serena Willimas appears to be in great spirits during an exhibition match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Saturday (December 30) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
The 36-year-old tennis player played in her first tennis match that day after being on a break for nearly a year during her pregnancy and maternity leave.
Serena lost the match to 20-year-old French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.
“It’s good to be back on the court,” Serena said after the match, according to ESPN. “This was such a good time for me. First matches back are always super-incredibly hard, especially after having a baby. It was great. I was glad I could do it here.”
Serena‘s husband Alexis Ohanian was at the match and wrote on Instagram, “Mama is back in the office.”