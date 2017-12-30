Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 12:16 am

Vin Diesel Named Highest-Grossing Actor of 2017

Vin Diesel Named Highest-Grossing Actor of 2017

Vin Diesel was just named the highest-grossing actor of 2017 on Forbes‘ annual list!

The 50-year-old actor earned $1.6 billion in global ticketing receipts this year, mostly thanks to the eighth installment of the Fate of the Furious franchise.

His co-star Dwayne Johnson, who was last year’s highest paid actor, took second place on the list and brought in $1.5 billion. His total does not account for his recent film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Third place went to Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who brought in a total of $1.4 billion this year.

The top five was rounded out by Emma Watson at $1.3 billion and Johnny Depp, who brought in $1.1 billion.
Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Vin Diesel

  • Just Saying

    Depp brought in 1.1 billion!? Damn, he might be broke but he still get butts on them movie theater seats xD

  • tom

    Only pirates of the Caribbean

  • Open Social

    And Murder on the Orient Express, all posters featured him in front and center.

  • Lili

    Amber Heard is probably livid that Johnny Depp is still making them coins while she is still waiting for her big break 🤣

  • plez

    What an ignorant list.