Vin Diesel Named Highest-Grossing Actor of 2017

Vin Diesel was just named the highest-grossing actor of 2017 on Forbes‘ annual list!

The 50-year-old actor earned $1.6 billion in global ticketing receipts this year, mostly thanks to the eighth installment of the Fate of the Furious franchise.

His co-star Dwayne Johnson, who was last year’s highest paid actor, took second place on the list and brought in $1.5 billion. His total does not account for his recent film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Third place went to Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who brought in a total of $1.4 billion this year.

The top five was rounded out by Emma Watson at $1.3 billion and Johnny Depp, who brought in $1.1 billion.