Zac Efron Reveals He & Michael Jackson Once Cried Together (VIDEO)

Zac Efron is opening up about an encounter with one of his biggest heroes!

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the 30-year-old actor revealed that he and the late Michael Jackson once chatted on the phone – and made each other cried!

Zac went on to share that High School Musical director Kenny Ortega was once on the phone with the late King of Pop and passed the phone off to Zac who went on to gush about Michael.

“I picked up the phone and I go, ‘Hello?’ and he goes, ‘Oh this is Zac from High School Musical, and I was like, ‘Uh, yeah,’” Zac shared. “And he was like, ‘Oh I love what you do. I’m a huge fan.”

Zac continued: “That made him cry. We’re both crying to each other on the phone and he ended the whole phone call conversation along the lines of, ‘Hey Zac. Isn’t it awesome? Dreams really do come true, don’t they.’”

Watch a clip from Zac‘s interview below!