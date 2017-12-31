Top Stories
Sun, 31 December 2017 at 12:08 am

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes Around in the Ocean in Brazil!

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes Around in the Ocean in Brazil!

Alessandra Ambrosio has a total Baywatch moment as she makes her way out of the ocean on Saturday afternoon (December 30) in Florianopolis, Brazil.

The 36-year-old supermodel looked red hot in a red bathing suit and sunglasses as she spent the day at the beach with her family and friends.

Alessandra has been in Brazil for the past few days celebrating the holidays with her family.

On Christmas, Alessandra took to Instagram to share a cute video of herself with kids Anja, 9, and Noah, 5.

Ho Ho Ho 💋💋💋 Xmas

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

