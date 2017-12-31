Amber Heard & Elon Musk Vacation Together in Chile

It looks like Amber Heard and Elon Musk might definitely be giving their relationship another chance!

After the former couple was spotted kissing earlier this month, the 31-year-old actress and 46-year-old businessman were seen vacationing together in Chile with his family.

Amber and Elon were photographed sitting next to each other as they dined at the El Taringa restaurant Friday night (December 29) and they photographed was shared on the restaurant's official Instagram account.

Earlier that day, Amber took to her Instagram to share a couple shots of herself posing on the beach.

Amber and Elon dated for over year before announcing their split back in August.

