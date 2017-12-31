Amber Heard & Elon Musk Vacation Together in Chile

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Vacation Together in Chile

It looks like Amber Heard and Elon Musk might definitely be giving their relationship another chance!

After the former couple was spotted kissing earlier this month, the 31-year-old actress and 46-year-old businessman were seen vacationing together in Chile with his family.

Amber and Elon were photographed sitting next to each other as they dined at the El Taringa restaurant Friday night (December 29) and they photographed was shared on the restaurant's official Instagram account.

Earlier that day, Amber took to her Instagram to share a couple shots of herself posing on the beach.

Amber and Elon dated for over year before announcing their split back in August.

Check out Amber's photos inside...

My kind of winter holiday

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on

  • Lucky Alexander

    They should get married, already. I can’t think of a more perfect couple…and not in a good way! He must be paying for her attorney fees when she goes to trial for reneging on her London Fields contract.

  • AHSKS

    Musk is looking like the biggest fool on the planet right now. He must be really desperate to go back to her and all her baggage a/k/a freeloading lover girlfriends.

  • wearing

    They make a cute couple

  • thecocoacritic

    Trainwreck.

  • agus

    He was her complice during her divorce with Depp so his hands are dirty and now he knows that it isn’t possible ro be free from her. But of course the media pretends that everything is OK.

  • gwen

    Somehow she comes out smelling like a rose with a sugar daddy.

  • Alex

    How so?

  • Open Social

    No she doesn’t, everyone knows she is broke and she is his booty call. he will use her and discard her, if he is this genius everyone thinks. or he will go down the same path as Depp and he would deserve it all.

