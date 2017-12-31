America Ferrera Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Ryan Piers Williams!

America Ferrera is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams!

The 33-year-old Superstore actress announced her pregnancy with a super cute announcement on New Year’s Eve.

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear 😘,” America wrote on Instagram. In the photo, she and Ryan are seen wearing 2018 glasses and holding a baby outfit.

This will be the first child for America and Ryan, who got married in 2011. They met as students at the University of Southern California.