Sun, 31 December 2017 at 9:04 pm

America Ferrera Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Ryan Piers Williams!

America Ferrera Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Ryan Piers Williams!

America Ferrera is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Piers Williams!

The 33-year-old Superstore actress announced her pregnancy with a super cute announcement on New Year’s Eve.

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear 😘,” America wrote on Instagram. In the photo, she and Ryan are seen wearing 2018 glasses and holding a baby outfit.

This will be the first child for America and Ryan, who got married in 2011. They met as students at the University of Southern California.
