Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Anderson Cooper will be in Times Square once again to celebrate New Year’s Eve on his CNN special and he will be wearing heated clothing to keep warm in the frigid cold!

The 50-year-old television host took to Instagram Stories to show off the clothes while in his hotel room overlooking Times Square.

Anderson bought a heated vest with a battery, a heated balaclava (which is a ski mask), heated underwear, heated gloves, and heated socks. He also gave a shout out to the company that he purchased the items from.

The co-host for the evening is Anderson‘s longtime friend Andy Cohen.

“I do want to point out that I got here on time. It’s 5:45 and Andy‘s not here yet. He stopped for pizza apparently. I’m like, really?!” Anderson said before walking into Andy‘s room and finding him in his long underwear.

See screencaps from the stories in the gallery…