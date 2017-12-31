Barack Obama Shares His 22 Favorite Songs of 2017!

Barack Obama has continued his tradition of sharing his favorite books and songs of the year with the people.

The 56-year-old former President of the United States has an eclectic taste in music, listening to everything from Camila Cabelllo to Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce to Chris Stapleton.

“During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists. It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world. With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most. From songs that got me moving to stories that inspired me, here’s my 2017 list — I hope you enjoy it and have a happy and healthy New Year,” he wrote on Facebook.

Click inside to check out both lists…

See both of the lists below!

The best books I read in 2017:

The Power by Naomi Alderman

Grant by Ron Chernow

Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond

Janesville: An American Story by Amy Goldstein

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

Five-Carat Soul by James McBride

Anything Is Possible by Elizabeth Strout

Dying: A Memoir by Cory Taylor

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

*Bonus for hoops fans: Coach Wooden and Me by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Basketball (and Other Things) by Shea Serrano

My favorite songs of 2017:

“Mi Gente” by J Balvin & Willy William

“Havana” by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

“Blessed” by Daniel Caesar

“The Joke” by Brandi Carlile

“First World Problems” by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

“Rise Up” by Andra Day

“Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

“Family Feud” by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)

“Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

“La Dame et Ses Valises by Les Amazones d’Afrique” (feat. Nneka)

“Unforgettable” by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

“The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” by The National

“Chanel” by Frank Ocean

“Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

“Butterfly Effect” by Travis Scott

“Matter of Time” by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

“Little Bit” by Mavis Staples

“Millionaire” by Chris Stapleton

“Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

“Broken Clocks” by SZA

“Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)” by U2

*Bonus: “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen (not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!)