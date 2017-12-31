Britney Spears Writes Message Before Final Vegas Show on New Year's Eve 2018
Britney Spears will be performing in Las Vegas for the final time tonight (December 31) and she took to Twitter before the big show to send a message to fans.
The entertainer is also appearing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with some performances that were pre-taped.
“It’s almost showtime! I just want to say thank you to the #PieceOfMe cast and crew, the city of Las Vegas, and all of the fans who came out to sing, dance and party!! What an incredible four years!! Love you all!! 💋,” Britney tweeted.
We can’t wait to see what Britney will do next after wrapping her Vegas show!
