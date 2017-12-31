Top Stories
Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Maria Menounos Marries Keven Undergaro on NYE in Times Square (Photos)

Maria Menounos Marries Keven Undergaro on NYE in Times Square (Photos)

Keith Urban Made Some Naughty Jokes on CNN's New Year's Eve Show!

Keith Urban Made Some Naughty Jokes on CNN's New Year's Eve Show!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sun, 31 December 2017 at 11:31 pm

Britney Spears Writes Message Before Final Vegas Show on New Year's Eve 2018

Britney Spears Writes Message Before Final Vegas Show on New Year's Eve 2018

Britney Spears will be performing in Las Vegas for the final time tonight (December 31) and she took to Twitter before the big show to send a message to fans.

The entertainer is also appearing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with some performances that were pre-taped.

“It’s almost showtime! I just want to say thank you to the #PieceOfMe cast and crew, the city of Las Vegas, and all of the fans who came out to sing, dance and party!! What an incredible four years!! Love you all!! 💋,” Britney tweeted.

We can’t wait to see what Britney will do next after wrapping her Vegas show!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New Year's Eve, Britney Spears

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr