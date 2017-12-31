Cameron Dallas Goes Shirtless For New Year's Eve Beach Day!

Cameron Dallas shows off his shirtless physique while at the beach on New Year’s Eve (December 31) in Miami, Fla.

The 23-year-old social star was joined by his buddies Taylor Caniff and Jack & Jack, who all went shirtless, as well as rapper Chris Miles and bikini clad Kelsey Calemine and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

The group have been in town on vacation and even got to visit the Versace mansion.

“‘I’m in Miami _____’,” Cameron captioned a photo that same day.

It was recently announced that Cameron will have a new game on the Episode app. It will be called Cameron Dallas: Started With a Lie, and will feature an animated Cameron in an all-new romance-murder mystery, according to Variety.

