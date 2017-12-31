Top Stories
Sun, 31 December 2017 at 6:09 pm

Camila Cabello Eats at 'Havana' Restaurant Prior to New Year's Eve!

Camila Cabello Eats at 'Havana' Restaurant Prior to New Year's Eve!

Camila Cabello goofs around with her little sister while leaving dinner on Saturday night (December 30) in New York City.

The 20-year-old singer and her family grabbed Cuban food at the restaurant Havana Central.

The next day, former president Barack Obama released his annual end of year list of his favorite songs and books from the past year. Camila‘s “Havana” featuring Young Thug made the cut as the second song on his list. So cool!

Camila will hit the stage in Times Square for a big performance during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. See who else will be performing here.
