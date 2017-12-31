Camila Cabello Performs 'Havana' Live on New Year's Eve 2018!

Camila Cabello rocks the stage live in Times Square for 2018 New Year’s Eve on Sunday (December 31) in New York City.

The 20-year-old singer, who was once a member of the group Fifth Harmony, performed her smash hit song “Havana” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Earlier in the day, Camila reacted to Barack Obama choosing “Havana” as one of his favorite songs of the year.

“I CANT BELIEVE OBAMA SAID HAVANA WAS ONE OF HIS FAVORITE SONGS OF THE YEAR I AM REALLY CRUYING OH MY GOD DONT LOOKA T ME,” she tweeted.