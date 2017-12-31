Ciara's Husband Russell Wilson Suffers NYE End to Football Season

Ciara‘s husband Russell Wilson had a devastating start to his New Year’s Eve celebrations as his football team, the Seattle Seahawks, lost out on a chance of competing in the playoffs.

The Seahawks lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (December 31), but even if they won the game, the team still would not have moved on to the playoffs.

Ciara is celebrating New Year’s Eve as the host of the Hollywood party on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. The event from the west coast is usually pre-recorded, so Ciara is likely still ringing in the new year with her family.