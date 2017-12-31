Dakota Fanning Ended 2017 With a Bang, Meeting This 'Queen'

Dakota Fanning where’s a red sundress while leaving lunch on Saturday (December 30) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old actress was joined by her boyfriend Henry Frye and her mom Heather Joy.

The next day, Dakota uploaded a photo with Lisa Vanderpump at SUR restaurant and lounge, which Lisa is a co-owner of.

“Ended 2017 with a BANG! @lisavanderpump you are a QUEEN! 🎀 👑🎀,” she captioned the image. Check it out below!

Earlier in the week, Dakota and Henry held hands as they stepped out with her mom and her little sis Elle.