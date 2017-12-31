Top Stories
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sun, 31 December 2017 at 7:32 pm

Dakota Fanning Ended 2017 With a Bang, Meeting This 'Queen'

Dakota Fanning Ended 2017 With a Bang, Meeting This 'Queen'

Dakota Fanning where’s a red sundress while leaving lunch on Saturday (December 30) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old actress was joined by her boyfriend Henry Frye and her mom Heather Joy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Fanning

The next day, Dakota uploaded a photo with Lisa Vanderpump at SUR restaurant and lounge, which Lisa is a co-owner of.

“Ended 2017 with a BANG! @lisavanderpump you are a QUEEN! 🎀 👑🎀,” she captioned the image. Check it out below!

Earlier in the week, Dakota and Henry held hands as they stepped out with her mom and her little sis Elle.

A post shared by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on

Just Jared on Facebook
dakota fanning henry frye grab lunch with her mom 01
dakota fanning henry frye grab lunch with her mom 02
dakota fanning henry frye grab lunch with her mom 03
dakota fanning henry frye grab lunch with her mom 04

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Dakota Fanning, Henry Frye

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr