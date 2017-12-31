Top Stories
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sun, 31 December 2017 at 3:30 pm

Gisele Bundchen Braves Freezing Cold to Watch Tom Brady's Final Game of 2017

Gisele Bundchen Braves Freezing Cold to Watch Tom Brady's Final Game of 2017

Gisele Bundchen didn’t let the freezing cold stop her from sitting in the stands at Foxboro Stadium and watching her husband Tom Brady play his final NFL game of 2017.

The 37-year-old model posted a photo to her Instagram Story and on it, it read that it was -11 degrees Celsius, which equates to about 12 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tom Brady and the Patriots are still playing their football game against the New York Jets and it looks like they’ll be victorious. The Patriots will be competing in the playoffs and have their eyes on the Super Bowl again after winning last year.
Just Jared on Facebook
gisele bundchen braves frigid cold watch tom brady 01

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr
  • penny

    Happy New Year.