Gisele Bundchen Braves Freezing Cold to Watch Tom Brady's Final Game of 2017

Gisele Bundchen didn’t let the freezing cold stop her from sitting in the stands at Foxboro Stadium and watching her husband Tom Brady play his final NFL game of 2017.

The 37-year-old model posted a photo to her Instagram Story and on it, it read that it was -11 degrees Celsius, which equates to about 12 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tom Brady and the Patriots are still playing their football game against the New York Jets and it looks like they’ll be victorious. The Patriots will be competing in the playoffs and have their eyes on the Super Bowl again after winning last year.