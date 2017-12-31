Top Stories
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Halle Berry Says Goodbye to 2017 with Her Middle Finger's Help

Halle Berry Says Goodbye to 2017 with Her Middle Finger's Help

Halle Berry has a message for 2017 and she is getting some help from her middle finger to send it!

The Oscar-winning actress took to her Instagram account on New Year’s Eve to write a note about being a good person who also needs to tell people to “go f–k themselves when needed.”

“Dear 2017, you can be a good person with a kind spirit and still tell people to go F*CK themselves when needed. P/S… thank you middle finger for always standing up for me!” Halle captioned the below photo.

Just two weeks ago, Halle broke up with her boyfriend so we have to wonder if this message is directed at him!

