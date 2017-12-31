Top Stories
Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Maria Menounos Marries Keven Undergaro on NYE in Times Square (Photos)

Keith Urban Made Some Naughty Jokes on CNN's New Year's Eve Show!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sun, 31 December 2017 at 11:04 pm

Jamie Foxx Celebrates NYE Sans Katie Holmes in Singapore

Jamie Foxx Celebrates NYE Sans Katie Holmes in Singapore

Jamie Foxx didn’t have his longtime rumored girlfriend Katie Holmes by his side on 2018 New Year’s Eve to kiss at the stroke of midnight!

The 50-year-old actor rang in the new year at the LAVO Singapore Grand Opening at Marina Bay Sands on Sunday night (December 31) in Singapore.

Jamie was joined by his daughter Corinee Foxx and friend Wilmer Valderrama for the celebration.

“Happy new year is close…. #music #love #laugh my lil sis in the back with that beautiful tone #4dream,” Jamie captioned the below video on his Instagram account.

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on

Photos: Getty
