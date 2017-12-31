Top Stories
Sun, 31 December 2017 at 4:00 am

Julianne Hough & Brother Derek Step Out Separately in LA

Julianne Hough & Brother Derek Step Out Separately in LA

Julianne Hough is all smiles as she does some shopping on Saturday afternoon (December 30) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro looked super chic in a pink sweater and jeans as she spent the day running errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Hough

Across town, Julianne‘s older brother Derek Hough was spotted feeding a parking meter as he was spotted heading into his gym for an afternoon workout.

ICYMI, Derek showed off his ripped body after his workout yesterday!

10+ pictures inside of Julianne and Derek Hough out in LA…
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Derek Hough, Julianne Hough

  • gwen

    Julianne always seems so carefree.