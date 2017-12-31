Justin Bieber Arrives in Mexico for NYE with Selena Gomez!

It looks like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez will be ringing in New Year’s Eve together this year!

The 23-year-old singer was spotted going shirtless while lounging by the beach on Sunday (December 31) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Justin soaked up the sun while doing some work on his Mac laptop.

Justin‘s seemingly on-again girlfriend Selena is currently in Mexico as well with a bunch of friends and fans think that they are together in the same house. He posted the below photo on his Instagram stories and fans noticed that the home is decorated in the same way as the home where Selena has been staying for the past few days.

A post shared by Justin & Selena ♥️ (@jelenagoals_) on Dec 31, 2017 at 8:31am PST

35+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber going shirtless in Mexico…