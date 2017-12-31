Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Slams Reports She's Pregnant

New Year's Eve 2018: What to Watch at Midnight!

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, &amp; Beyond is So Exciting!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sun, 31 December 2017 at 12:38 am

Katy Perry Parties in Abu Dhabi Ahead of Her New Year's Eve Performance!

Katy Perry Parties in Abu Dhabi Ahead of Her New Year's Eve Performance!

Katy Perry is ready to ring in 2018 with tons of her close friends!

The 33-year-old entertainer jetted off to Abu Dhabi a few days ahead of New Year’s Eve performance to have some fun with her friends.

In several videos on her Instagram Story, Katy went ATV riding around the sand dunes before having a huge party for one of her backup dancers’ birthdays.

Photos: Getty
  • gwen

    It looks like they are having a fantastic time. I would like to ring in the new year in another country one time.