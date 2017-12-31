Keith Urban Made Some Naughty Jokes on CNN's New Year's Eve Show!

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman made an appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show on Sunday (December 31) and he had some naughty things to say!

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen asked Keith what he got for Nicole for Christmas and he said, “I gave Nic a backpack, some amazing jewelry, and umm, things we can’t talk about.”

When Andy asked what the temperature was in Nashville, Keith said, “Well, there’s only one ball dropping tonight!”

Nicole reacted in shocked and said she was “taking over” the interview after this.

Later in the interview, Nicole threw some shade at Andy when he asked her about the infamous meme of her clapping. “I wish that there were more important things to be concerned about instead of clapping. That would be what I would say,” she said.