Kendall Jenner Slams Reports She's Pregnant

New Year's Eve 2018: What to Watch at Midnight!

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sun, 31 December 2017 at 9:00 am

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Year's Eve Plans & 2018 Resolutions

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Year's Eve Plans & 2018 Resolutions

Kim Kardashian‘s New Year’s Eve plans have been revealed!

The 37-year-old reality star posted on her app that she’ll be “Ringing in the New Year with friends and family, Celebrating the New Year by having a game night and staying in, cooking.”

In addition, Kim also posted about her 2018 resolutions.

“My New Year’s resolution is to be on my phone less and be more in the moment,” she wrote.

Kim and Kanye have a big addition in 2018 – they’re expecting their third child soon via a surrogate.

Happy new year!
Photos: Getty
