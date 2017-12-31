Look Back at Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg's Romantic New Year's Eve Moments!

Jenny McCarthy will be co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve once again in Times Square and we hope to see her husband Donnie Wahlberg by her side like every year!

The couple met in 2013 and Donnie has been in Times Square with Jenny every year since then so that they can kiss at the stroke of midnight.

Jenny told Us Weekly that Donnie will be keeping her warm in the frigid temperatures.

“He kisses my hands and I put my hands up the back of his shirt and rub them on his warm back,” Jenny said. “He’s always such a great partner during it.”

Click through the gallery for Jenny and Donnie’s sweet moments from the past four years…