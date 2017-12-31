Mariah Carey Deems NYE a 'Disaster' After Tea Gets Misplaced

Mariah Carey returned to Times Square for her highly anticipated performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018 and while her performance went well, she still called the moment a disaster!

In between her performances of “Vision of Love” and “Hero,” Mariah asked if it would be okay for her to go take a sip of tea.

“I’m just going to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me. They told me there would be tea,” Mariah said. Then she couldn’t find it and said, “Ugh, it’s a disaster. Okay, well, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea.”

Mariah was able to redeem herself after her performance at the event last year went horribly wrong when she couldn’t hear the music in her ear.