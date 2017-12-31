Mariah Carey's Sound Check for New Year's Eve 2018 Went Well!

Mariah Carey was in Times Square on Sunday afternoon (December 31) for a sound check ahead of her big performance tonight for New Year’s Eve!

The entertainer is the headliner for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and she’s hoping to redeem herself after last year’s performance gone wrong.

TMZ reports that Mariah did a full run-through of her performance during the rehearsal and that she “looks ready for tonight.”

There have been reports that Mariah will be singing two of her hits, including “Hero.”

“🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉 Festive even in single digits! See you tonight, everybody!! @rockineve #RockinEve #HappyNewYear,” Mariah captioned the below photo on Instagram this afternoon.